Molson Coors Beverage Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

TAP opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

