MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.22.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $277.47 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.08.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

