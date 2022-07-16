Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $24,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $281.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.33. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

