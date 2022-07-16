Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.32 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $66.32 million and $19.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.73 or 0.00065032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00048344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,400,965 coins and its circulating supply is 4,828,928 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

