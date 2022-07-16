Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.32 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $66.32 million and $19.68 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.73 or 0.00065032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00048344 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00021887 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001834 BTC.
About Moonriver
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,400,965 coins and its circulating supply is 4,828,928 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
