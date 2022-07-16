Morgan Stanley Cuts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $54.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.9 %

NUVA opened at $49.76 on Friday. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $66.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

