Morgan Stanley Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $21.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.82.

KeyCorp Stock Up 5.4 %

KEY stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

