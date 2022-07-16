Morgan Stanley Lowers Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $5.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

MTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $102,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

