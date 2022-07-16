Morgan Stanley Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $262.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $262.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.85.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Up 4.4 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 61,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.