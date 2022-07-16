Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moringa Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,598,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

MACA remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Moringa Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

