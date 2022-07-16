MotaCoin Price Down 8.7% This Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $141,800.74 and approximately $870.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Impleum (IMPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,435,316 coins and its circulating supply is 55,229,071 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.