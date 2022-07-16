MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $493.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $529.71.

MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.87. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

