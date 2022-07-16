M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Lowered to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.51.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

