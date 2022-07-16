Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.00

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 444315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

