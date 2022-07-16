MX TOKEN (MX) Price Hits $1.47 on Top Exchanges

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $146.80 million and $11.37 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One MX TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00006924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN (MX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mxc.com.

MX TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

