MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.86 million, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

