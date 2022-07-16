Namecoin Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $17.08 million and approximately $6,655.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,254.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00516963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00256432 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

