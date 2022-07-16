National Bankshares Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$42.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.78.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.51%.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.