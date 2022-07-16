National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Stake Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 566.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in National Health Investors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

