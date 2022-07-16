NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

