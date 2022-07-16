NBT Bank N A NY Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

