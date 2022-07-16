NBT Bank N A NY Has $575,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

