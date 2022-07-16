Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Price Target Increased to €55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($53.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTOIY. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($40.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Neste Oyj from €49.00 ($49.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Neste Oyj from €47.00 ($47.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $22.25 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

