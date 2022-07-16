NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NetApp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.95 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

