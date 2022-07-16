Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 4,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.31. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the period. Network-1 Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.34% of Network-1 Technologies worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

