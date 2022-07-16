Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
Network-1 Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 4,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.31. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.