Newmont Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Newmont Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEM. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.