NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Update

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEXI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NexImmune stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 57,677,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,967. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Verstandig purchased 47,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $106,817.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 117,924 shares of company stock valued at $255,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

