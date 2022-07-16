NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $80.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust
In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
NYSE NXRT opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.
NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Read More
