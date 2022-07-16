NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $80.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

