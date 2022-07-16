NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NightDragon Acquisition Stock Up 37.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDACW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

