NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

