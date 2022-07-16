NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 256.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

