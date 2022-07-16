NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,862,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,706. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

