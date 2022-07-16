Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,948 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,504 shares of company stock worth $27,274,259 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $330.00 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

