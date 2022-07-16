Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.87.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.