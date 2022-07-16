Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.29 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.