Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

