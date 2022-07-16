Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

