Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,029 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.88.

EMR opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

