Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,342,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $215.02 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.31.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

