Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 6%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares rose 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 28,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 529,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $551.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 828.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

