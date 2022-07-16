North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 80.2% in June

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $265,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 14,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.85% and a return on equity of 5,275.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

