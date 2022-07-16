North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 6.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $432,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.18.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.