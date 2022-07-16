North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.18.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average is $261.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.