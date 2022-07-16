North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,761 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,550,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $14.66 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

