North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

