North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $340.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

