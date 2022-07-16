Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $100.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.88.
Northern Trust Price Performance
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.
Institutional Trading of Northern Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
