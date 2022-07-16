Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $427.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.24.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

