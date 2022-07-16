Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after buying an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $244.14 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.