Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 395 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

