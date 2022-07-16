Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,977 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,400 ($28.54) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.1 %

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

